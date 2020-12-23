expand
December 23, 2020

Cause of death undetermined for body found off U.S. 69

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, December 23, 2020

The identity of a man whose body was found Sunday morning along the cloverleaf at U.S. 69 and Texas 73 has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

A motorist, who declined to give his name, told Port Arthur Newsmedia he was on his way home from work when he noticed the body. Unsure of what he actually saw, the man pulled over, reversed back to the location and saw a male face down with his head in some water. The motorist didn’t want to approach the body, he said. He then called police to alert them of the discovery.

He described the man as having dark hair and wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

Jefferson County Precinct 8 Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III said the preliminary cause and manner of death of the male is pending, as well as toxicology.

Gillam said it is an open investigation and he cannot say if foul play was involved or not involved at this time.

Police received the call of the deceased male at approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

It is unknown if there is a connection between the call of the victim and a person walking away from a hospital on Saturday evening, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.

According to Duriso, local police do not believe foul play was involved in the man’s death.

Authorities said the man has been identified but his name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

