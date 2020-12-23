expand
December 23, 2020

3 assailants rob Groves Subway employee at gunpoint

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:20 am Wednesday, December 23, 2020

GROVES — Three ski-mask clad males robbed an employee at Subway in Groves on Monday night, police said.

Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr. said the call came in at approximately 8:20 p.m. for the restaurant, located at 7201 32nd St.

The robbers, one of which brandished a handgun, demanded a female employee open the cash register and afterward left the building.

The direction of travel or vehicle type was not noted, Reynolds said.

The men are described as black males of average height. One was heavyset and the other two were average build, Reynolds said.

The employee was preparing to close the restaurant and no customers were inside at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Groves Police Department at 409-962-0244.

Similar crimes

Port Arthur has seen two recent robberies that each had multiple armed suspects.

On Dec. 4 three men brandishing weapons entered Sunshine Groceries, 5899 West Port Arthur Road, and demanded money from employees. No arrests have been made in the case.

Then, on Dec. 14, multiple people entered Stop & Drive, 2500 Gulfway Drive, where one of the suspects was armed and they robbed the clerk. No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have information on these or any other crime, call the Port Arthur Police Department at 983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS. You won’t be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

