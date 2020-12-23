expand
Ad Spot

December 23, 2020

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 14-20

By PA News

Published 12:11 am Wednesday, December 23, 2020

The Nederland Police Department arrested the following individuals from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20:

  • Martin Gack, 40, warrant other agency
  • Randall Konstantine, 59, Nederland warrants
  • Brian Jones, 22, warrant other agency
  • Elliott Duncan, 26, warrant other agency
  • Bethany Amezquita, 44, Nederland warrants
  • Roberto Davila, 21, driving while intoxicated

The Nederland Police Department responded to the following calls from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20:

Dec. 14

  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of U.S. 69.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 200 block of North 21st Street.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.
  • fraudulent use of identifying information was reported in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.

Dec. 15

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue G.
  • Harassment was reported in the 900 block of South 23rd Street.
  • A death was reported in the 1200 block of North 22nd Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Avenue H.

Dec. 16

  • Assault against a public servant was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of South Memorial Highway.
  • Aggravated assault serious bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 600 block of South Third Street.
  • Assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Avenue H.

Dec. 17

  • A theft was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69.
  • A theft was reported in the 100 block of Memorial.
  • Fraud was reported in the 3200 block of Ivy Lane.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1800 block of Detroit.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1500 block of Avenue H.

Dec. 18

  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence and cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 8000 block of Beauxart Garden Road.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported n the 100 block of Sterling Ridge.
  • Deadly conduct was reported in the 1100 block of North 22nd Street.

Dec. 19

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

Dec. 20

  • An information report was made in the 800 block of Detroit.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Two men rob Port Arthur game room at gunpoint Tuesday night

3 assailants rob Groves Subway employee at gunpoint

Local police chiefs talk enforcement of Jefferson County’s reduced business occupancy order

Cause of death undetermined for body found off U.S. 69

Local

Two men rob Port Arthur game room at gunpoint Tuesday night

Groves

3 assailants rob Groves Subway employee at gunpoint

Local

Local police chiefs talk enforcement of Jefferson County’s reduced business occupancy order

Local

Cause of death undetermined for body found off U.S. 69

Local

COVID hospitalizations in Jefferson, surrounding counties lead to scale back

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 14-20

Beaumont

I.C. Murrell stepping down as Port Arthur News editor

High School Sports

Familiar foe PNG coach Brandon Faircloth talks Nederland, Marshall playoff matchup

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas says elective procedures remain scheduled

Local

JCSO gets Butts off the streets; other Port Arthur gun thieves still at large

Groves

Health officials announce COVID death of Mid-County woman on Tuesday

Local

PNGISD superintendent recaps fall semester of no virtual learning

Local

Texas announces those prioritized in second round of COVID vaccination plan

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Arthur senior Eric Barragan looks to combine computers, psychology in college studies

Local

Neches River Wheelhouse, police team up to reward region’s best drivers

Local

PHOTOS — ZaZa’s Boutique adds more quality shopping to Nederland Avenue

Local

Jefferson County must roll back business to 50 percent, other restrictions begin Tuesday

Beaumont

UPDATE: 9-year-old ejected during I-10 rollover crash in Jefferson County

Local

Lamar Port Arthur students impacted by COVID eligible for $2,500 in tuition relief

Editorials

Troopers increasing holiday presence: See what they’re looking for & when they’ll be out

Local

Police chief says foul play not expected after body found near highway

Beaumont

Police release name of man killed by ex-girlfriend during break-in

Local

See how gas price spike is impacting Texas motorists

High School Sports

Nederland coach, Bulldogs star two-way player reflect on playoff advancement