Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 14-20
The Nederland Police Department arrested the following individuals from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20:
- Martin Gack, 40, warrant other agency
- Randall Konstantine, 59, Nederland warrants
- Brian Jones, 22, warrant other agency
- Elliott Duncan, 26, warrant other agency
- Bethany Amezquita, 44, Nederland warrants
- Roberto Davila, 21, driving while intoxicated
The Nederland Police Department responded to the following calls from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20:
Dec. 14
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of U.S. 69.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 200 block of North 21st Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.
- fraudulent use of identifying information was reported in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.
Dec. 15
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue G.
- Harassment was reported in the 900 block of South 23rd Street.
- A death was reported in the 1200 block of North 22nd Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Avenue H.
Dec. 16
- Assault against a public servant was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of South Memorial Highway.
- Aggravated assault serious bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 600 block of South Third Street.
- Assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Avenue H.
Dec. 17
- A theft was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69.
- A theft was reported in the 100 block of Memorial.
- Fraud was reported in the 3200 block of Ivy Lane.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1800 block of Detroit.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1500 block of Avenue H.
Dec. 18
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence and cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 8000 block of Beauxart Garden Road.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported n the 100 block of Sterling Ridge.
- Deadly conduct was reported in the 1100 block of North 22nd Street.
Dec. 19
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
Dec. 20
- An information report was made in the 800 block of Detroit.