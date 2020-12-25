expand
Ad Spot

December 26, 2020

Doug Ethridge, 1975 state championship coach at PNG, dies at 89

By I.C. Murrell

Published 10:00 pm Friday, December 25, 2020

Doug Ethridge, whose Port Neches-Groves football teams mounted a four-year state semifinal run resulting in a state championship and runner-up finish in the 1970s, has died.

PNG’s athletic website announced Ethridge’s passing Christmas night. According to the article, Ethridge was 89.

Daughter Sherolyn Ethridge Schneider and daughter-in-law Phyllis Brockschmidt Ethridge confirmed the death on social media.

“Our dad, Doug Ethridge, is rejoicing in Heaven,” Schneider posted. “Thanks for all the prayers[.] Dad is no longer in pain. We will miss him and we love him so much but knowing where he is and that we will see him again gives us comfort.”

Ethridge’s 1975 PNG team, ranked the No. 3 high school team in the nation according to PNGIndians.com, won the school’s third state championship overall and first in 20 seasons with a 20-10 win over Odessa Permian in Class 4A. That was during the second year of a four-year playoff string that became known as “Astrodomination” because the Indians played a number of their postseason games at the Houston Astrodome and set state attendance records for high school games. PNG also won 25 games in a row during the era.

Barbara Comeaux, who won three volleyball state championships in a 47-year coaching stint at PNG, said she “was at the highest of my career” during the time Ethridge helmed the football team. PNG won volleyball championships in 1972, 1979 and 1981.

“He was really a great coach and he did a lot in the Southeast Texas and Texas High School Coaches Associations,” Comeaux said. “He was very supportive of our programs all those years. We didn’t have soccer, cross country or softball. It wasn’t as complex as it is now. We didn’t start a girls basketball program until 1978-79. I remember him [as athletic director] telling me, you’re going to have to be the freshman coach. I did that for one year. We’ve come a long way as far as activities for the girls.”

The 1974 and 1976 Indians had their seasons end in the semifinal round. The 1977 team made the 4A championship game, but lost 13-10 to Plano in front of a single-game state record of 49,953 at the old Texas Stadium in Irving.

Current PNG head coach Brandon Faircloth tweeted: “Coach Ethridge set the standard that we work hard every day to uphold. He will truly be missed. Once an Indian, always an Indian.”

Ethridge spent 25 seasons as a head coach (1960-84) and won state championships at Hobbs, New Mexico, in 1970 and at PNG five years later. Following his time in Hobbs, Ethridge became head coach at Port Arthur Jefferson in 1972, going 7-3 that season, and spent the next 11 seasons at PNG, where he amassed an 88-38-2 record, according to the Texas High School Football History website. Ethridge went to Round Rock for the 1984 season, posting a 2-8 mark to cap his career record at 200-83-12.

Ethridge also was head coach at Dalhart and Monahans in the 1960s.

Ethridge was inducted into the PNG Football Hall of Honor, Texas Coaches Hall of Honor and Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.

 

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Six turnovers doom Bulldogs in 49-0 playoff loss to Buffalos

Make the perfect New Year’s Day meal: Black-eyed peas, cabbage for luck & money

Knowing how to beat the “Boogeyman” – Former Nederland coach sees similarities with 2012

Council rejects 3 Port Arthur zoning proposals for housing. See why.

High School Sports

Six turnovers doom Bulldogs in 49-0 playoff loss to Buffalos

Groves

Make the perfect New Year’s Day meal: Black-eyed peas, cabbage for luck & money

Local

Council rejects 3 Port Arthur zoning proposals for housing. See why.

Local

ON THE MENU — Betty Jo’s Southern Cooking delivers all the comfort you’re looking for

Local

Local police chiefs respond to U.S. Attorney’s stronger stance on gun violence pledge

Local

Neches FCU announces promotions for several team members

community

Religion Briefs — Solid Rock Baptist Church sets Holiday schedule

High School Sports

Doug Ethridge, 1975 state championship coach at PNG, dies at 89

Beaumont

Murder warrant issued after man shot dead outside sports lounge

Local

Read local 3rd graders’ Letters to Santa

Local

Woman robbed at gunpoint at Port Arthur washateria

Local

Oscar Enriquez succeeds retiring William George as Port Arthur health authority

Local

2 Port Arthur men among 3 arrested after chase reaches more than 90 mph

High School Sports

Bulldogs stay unbeaten against PNG; Memorial gets win after football players join team

Local

Police investigating latest Port Arthur armed robbery after 2 masked men strike game room

Local

Port Neches Police arrests, responses: Dec. 14-20

Beaumont

PA News sets holiday publications

Local

Winds to gale force possible tonight through Thursday

Local

Health officials announce 50th Port Arthur resident COVID death

Local

Two men rob Port Arthur game room at gunpoint Tuesday night

Groves

3 assailants rob Groves Subway employee at gunpoint

Local

Local police chiefs talk enforcement of Jefferson County’s reduced business occupancy order

Local

Cause of death undetermined for body found off U.S. 69

Local

COVID hospitalizations in Jefferson, surrounding counties lead to scale back