December 26, 2020

Leida Richard Desormeaux

Leida Richard Desormeaux

By PA News

Published 7:31 am Friday, December 25, 2020
Leida Richard Desormeaux, 88, of Port Arthur passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at her home.
She was born on November 7, 1932 in Cow Island (Kaplan) Louisiana to her parents, Orelues Richard and Ozite Decuir Richard.
Leida has been a resident of the area since 1951.
She was a devoted homemaker in raising her family along with her husband, Paul.
Leida was a faithful member of St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church in Port Acres.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul H. Desormeaux; her three grandchildren,  Blaine Desormeaux, Angela Brown and Leiya Jones.
Leida is survived by her daughters, Glenda Pattison of Port Neches; Deana Guidry and her husband, Gene of Toledo Bend; Dale Champagne and her husband, Donald of Port Neches; Betty Desormeaux and her husband, Ron of Port Arthur; Liz Raborn and her husband, Ron of Houston; Paula Brown and her husband, Johnny of Mauriceville; her son, Jimmy Desormeaux; Son in Law Michael Mathews, along with 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 1:00 PM till 2:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.
Graveside rites will be at 2:30 PM Wednesday at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches under the direction of Clayton Thompson.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors are required to wear a face mask or face coverings and practice social distancing as mandated by state and county officials.

