December 26, 2020

Mary V. Rivera

By PA News

Published 7:28 am Friday, December 25, 2020

Mary V. Rivera, 78, of Groves, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur.

Mary was born on December 24, 1941 in Edna Texas to Florentina and Elias Vasquez.

She resided in Port Arthur since 1979 and was a retired housekeeping supervisor for St. Mary’s hospital in Port Arthur.

Mary was a member of Landmark Pentecostal Church in Port Neches for many years.

She loved to laugh, enjoyed cooking, playing card games with family and friends and Sunday’s with her church.

But most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren who she spoiled but also taught them direction.

Mary is survived by her husband, Mike Rivera, Sr. of Groves; daughters, Belinda Trevino of Dover, Delaware, and Michelle Rivera and her husband Hugo Ceja of Groves; her son, Mike Rivera, Jr. of Groves; siblings, Joe Vasquez, Robert Vasquez, Pedro Vasquez, Raymond Vasquez, Isabell Garcia, Antonia Fuentes and Florentina Padierna; grandchildren, Arielle Vazquez (Alex), Brittani Colon (Chris), Hugo
Ceja (Katlyn), Patricia Ceja, and Jose Ceja; great grandchildren, Aryana Vazquez, Leo Ceja and Owen Ceja. Mary is preceded in death by
her parents; siblings, John Vasquez, Jerry Vasquez, Elias Vasquez, Jesse Vasquez, Alonzo Vasquez and Irene Bertrand.

A visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur.

Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Landmark United Pentecostal Church in Port Neches, Texas.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, Texas.

In lieu of flowers “Memorial Contributions” can be made to https://gofund.me/352cd6c5.

