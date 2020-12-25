Murder warrant issued after man shot dead outside sports lounge

expand
December 26, 2020

By PA News

Published 10:13 am Friday, December 25, 2020

On Friday at 1:55 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the End-Zone Sports Lounge at 3430 Concord Road in reference to a victim of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located the victim in the parking lot unresponsive, suffering from a gun shot wound.

Witnesses advised the suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

Beaumont EMS was summoned and pronounced the victim deceased.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The victim was identified as Christopher Damond Brown, 25, from Beaumont.

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and have obtained a murder warrant for Fredrick Carnell Harden, 50, from Beaumont.

Harden is considered armed and dangerous and currently has another outstanding warrant for aggravated assault that was issued Dec. 3.

Please notify the Beaumont Police Department of Harden’s whereabouts at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas CrimeStoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), you could be eligible for a cash reward.

The investigation is still on-going.

