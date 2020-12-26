Neches FCU announces promotions for several team members

Neches Federal Credit Union announced numerous promotions this week.

President/CEO Jason Landry delivered the news this week for an AVP of operational support/product and service development, head teller/ITM specialist and frontline supervisor, among other moves.

Jacob Devillier was promoted to AVP of operational support/product and service development. He has been with Neches FCU since 2014 and has extensive member service and teller experience, previously serving as branch manager.

Devillier is a 2014 graduate of Lamar University with a bachelor of business administration in management.

Maegan Gay was recently promoted to head teller/ITM specialist. She has been with Neches FCU for more than 11 years and graduated with a degree in health information technology from Lamar Institute of Technology.

Deanna Griggs was promoted to frontline supervisor. She has extensive experience in member services in her four plus year career with Neches FCU.

Jacey Rossi was recently promoted to web loan officer.

Rossi has been with Neches since June of 2019 and has extensive loan processing experience with the credit union. Rossi has a bachelor of business administration in finance from Lamar University.

Roxanne Sasser was recently promoted to compliance officer.

She has been with Neches FCU for over a year and is a University of Phoenix graduate with an associate in accounting.

Sasser brings more than 14 years of credit union experience.