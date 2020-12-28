expand
December 29, 2020

Area man dies Sunday after injuries sustained in Christmas night ATV crash

By PA News

Published 10:22 am Monday, December 28, 2020

An area man died Sunday, the result of injuries suffered during an ATV crash on Christmas night.

Sgt. Stephanie Davis said Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Chris Street and Parker Street in Jasper County involving an all-terrain vehicle at approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday.

The crash report indicates a 2020 H’Sun Tactic 750 ATV was traveling at an unsafe speed on Chris Street when the driver attempted to make a right turn onto Parker Street and rolled the vehicle.

As the vehicle rolled, the driver was ejected from the ATV, Davis said.

The driver of the ATV, 40-year-old Sedric Spikes Jr. of Jasper, was initially taken to Jasper Memorial hospital but was later taken to Hermann Memorial hospital in Houston for treatment.

Spikes did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.

Spikes was the only occupant on the ATV at the time of the crash, and troopers said he was not wearing a helmet.

