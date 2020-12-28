expand
December 28, 2020

Port Arthur homeowner shoots, kills 1 of 3 robbers holding his family at gunpoint, police say

By PA News

Published 4:52 am Monday, December 28, 2020

A Port Arthur homeowner shot and killed a gunman who was holding his family at gunpoint during a violent home invasion Sunday night, police said.

As of early Monday, the Port Arthur Police Department announced two assailants are on the loose.

According to Sgt. Shannon Meaux and Sgt. Chris Billiot, three armed men forcibly entered a home in the 2500 block of 18th Street shortly before 8:31 p.m. Sunday while a female resident was arriving home.

Meaux said the gunmen held the family at gunpoint while demanding property.

At this time, police believe, the 29-year-old male homeowner was in another room and heard what was happening.

“The homeowner fired several shots at the suspect, who was pronounced deceased on scene,” Meaux said. “The other two suspects fled the area before officers arrived.”

Police have identified the suspected deceased armed robber as a 28-year-old male Port Arthur resident.

A name has not been released.

Billiot said the initial commotion led to the male resident arming himself with a rifle and confronting the assailants “in protection of his young children.”

The Port Arthur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation.

