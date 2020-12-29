DEATH NOTICES: Dec. 29, 2020

Richard Albert Schultz, Sr., 86, of Port Neches, died, Thursday, December 24, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral

Home.

James Anthony Hauck, Sr., 75, of Port Neches, died, Friday, December 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Curtis LeBlanc, 79, of Livingston, formerly of Winnie, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Pat Pate Griffith, 73, of Winnie, died Thursday, December 24, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Morris Moore, 83, of Lakeway, formerly of Silsbee, died Thursday, December 24, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Allen Joseph Eugene, 63, of Port Arthur, TX died Saturday, December 26, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Damon Bowden, 46, of Port Arthur, TX died Sunday, December 27, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Australia Brito-Dominguez, 82, of Groves, died Sunday, December 27, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Janell Marie Sheridan, 82, of Groves, Texas passed away December 27, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Mary Ofelia Parsley Guillory, 90, of Port Arthur passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Houston Baytown Methodist Hospital,

Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Florence Rose Stafford Meaux, 73, of Port Arthur passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Community Retirement Center in Port Arthur, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Irma Ofelia Castro, 91, of Port Arthur passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Frances Marie Dougan, 66, of Port Arthur passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at her home, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in

Groves.

Julie Davis, 76, of Port Arthur passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at her home, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Harold Otis Stephens, 94, of Tyler passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at The Hamptons At Pine Forest Assisting Living, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Helen M. Ardoin, 94, of Port Arthur passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at her home, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Bonnie Dell Horn, 89, of Port Neches, Texas died December 18, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Kim Wills, 61, of Nederland, Texas died December 23, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Norma Crenshaw Garcia, 72, of Groves, Texas died December 29, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.