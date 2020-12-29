Frances Marie Pelton Dougan, 66, of Port Arthur passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Frances was born in Cresco, Iowa to parents, Oletha Wilson Pelton and Ansel Earl Pelton. She was raised in Plaquemine, Louisiana and had lived most of her life in Southeast Texas.

She enjoyed doing macramé and her pride and joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren.

Frances was a loving person who will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joe Vick Dougan, her siblings, Martha Haymen, Alvin Pelton, Esther Lynn Landry, and Mary Jo Zumbrunnan.

Frances is survived by her children, Dean Justin Pelton and his wife, Jennifer of Port Arthur, Mykal Hawkins and her husband, Justin of Port Neches, her grandchildren, Austin Pelton, Abygale Pelton and Laken Hawkins. She is also survived by her step children, Lisa Mclelland, Kenneth Dougan, Terry Dougan, Otis Dougan, Jerry Dougan and their spouses and her numerous beloved grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date by the family.

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.