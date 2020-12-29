expand
Ad Spot

December 29, 2020

Frances Marie Pelton Dougan

By PA News

Published 6:22 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Frances Marie Pelton Dougan, 66, of Port Arthur passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Frances was born in Cresco, Iowa to parents, Oletha Wilson Pelton and Ansel Earl Pelton. She was raised in Plaquemine, Louisiana and had lived most of her life in Southeast Texas.

She enjoyed doing macramé and her pride and joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren.

Frances was a loving person who will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joe Vick Dougan, her siblings, Martha Haymen, Alvin Pelton, Esther Lynn Landry, and Mary Jo Zumbrunnan.

Frances is survived by her children, Dean Justin Pelton and his wife, Jennifer of Port Arthur, Mykal Hawkins and her husband, Justin of Port Neches, her grandchildren, Austin Pelton, Abygale Pelton and Laken Hawkins. She is also survived by her step children, Lisa Mclelland, Kenneth Dougan, Terry Dougan, Otis Dougan, Jerry Dougan and their spouses and her numerous beloved grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date by the family.

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Mary “Murl” Feldschau

Juan Jose Zamarripa

Irma Castro

Harold Otis Stephens

Local

Judice’s 1927 hosting blood drive; gift cards available for donors

Local

Port Arthur home where resident shot, killed armed intruder catches fire next day

Local

Mayor Thurman Bartie “doing pretty good, resting,” son says

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sabine Pass students using technology to restore cemeteries’ history

Local

Man found dead near cloverleaf identified as Port Arthur resident

Groves

Last of Groves park to be sold; announcement of sale to be published first

Columns

ASK A COP — Fireworks illegal within Port Arthur, regardless of holiday

Local

“Fluid investigation” leaves lots of unknowns following fatal Port Arthur home invasion

Local

Health officials report COVID deaths Monday afternoon across Mid-County, Port Arthur

Local

Texas nursing facilities urged to take advantage of COVID-19 treatments

Local

Area man dies Sunday after injuries sustained in Christmas night ATV crash

Local

See how Texas gas prices rise with the rest of the nation

Local

Balancing Texas’ complicated budget gets harder with pandemic & recession

Local

Police ID man killed during violent Sunday night home invasion

Local

UPDATED: Port Arthur homeowner shoots, kills 1 of 3 robbers holding his family at gunpoint, police say

High School Sports

Bulldogs reflect on season after playoff loss

High School Sports

Six turnovers doom Bulldogs in 49-0 playoff loss to Buffalos

Groves

Make the perfect New Year’s Day meal: Black-eyed peas, cabbage for luck & money

Local

Council rejects 3 Port Arthur zoning proposals for housing. See why.

Local

ON THE MENU — Betty Jo’s Southern Cooking delivers all the comfort you’re looking for

Local

Local police chiefs respond to U.S. Attorney’s stronger stance on gun violence pledge

Local

Neches FCU announces promotions for several team members

community

Religion Briefs — Solid Rock Baptist Church sets Holiday schedule

High School Sports

Doug Ethridge, 1975 state championship coach at PNG, dies at 89