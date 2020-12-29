expand
December 29, 2020

Harold Otis Stephens

By PA News

Published 6:25 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Harold Otis Stephens, 94, known to his family and friends as Steve, died in Tyler, Texas, on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Steve was born on June 23, 1926, and raised in Port Arthur, Texas, by his father Hubert Otis Stephens and mother Bertha Mills Stephens.

Steve was a proud member of the United States Navy and a WWII veteran serving from 1945 to 1947.

Following his military service, he worked for the Gulf Oil corporation for 37.5 years.

He was an active participant in the Boy Scouts of America, earning Vigil membership into the Order of the Arrow and attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.

He later served as a Scoutmaster for his two sons and earned the Order of the Silver Beaver Award which is given to recognize registered Scouters of exceptional character who have provided distinguished service within a council.

Steve enjoyed meeting with his local VFW chapter, attending ship reunions, fishing, and rock tumbling.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Kitty Stephens of Nederland, as well as his daughter Suzanne Middleton and husband Jim of Tyler; his son Mark Stephens of Humble; his son Mike Stephens and wife Beverly of Tyler; his grandchildren John Middleton, Stephen Middleton, Brenna Lormand, Jamie Gonzales, Becca Stephens, Taylor Stephens, Renee Moczygemba, Ryan Stephens and Shae Stephens; and great grandchildren Sera, Seth, Tristyn and Kye Middleton, and Maci Moczygemba.

A private graveside service is set for Wednesday, December 30, at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

Pallbearers are members of VFW Post 4820 and honorary pallbearers are former members of Troop and Explorer Post 422.  Memorials may be made to VFW Post 4820.

Due to Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, face mask or coverings are required by all who attend the service and practice social distancing
as mandated by state and county officials.

