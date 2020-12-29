expand
December 29, 2020

Irma Castro

Irma Castro

By PA News

Published 6:28 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Irma Castro was born in Puerto Cortes, Honduras on April 4, 1929 to Orlando Lacayo and Lucila Gutierrez.

There she met the love of her life Guillermo Castro and they married in June 1950.

In 1956 she and their two young children moved to Port Arthur, Texas where she and her husband, raised six children all of which earned a college education.

The wife of a merchant seaman seldom gets recognized.

She was a seamstress and a homemaker throughout her life.

With a gentle sweet disposition she was a great role model to all.

Above all she was a much loved mother who will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband, beloved mother and father, two brothers and three sisters (a fourth who died infant).

She is survived by a brother, Domingo Lacayo (Juliana), Six children: Irma Castro, Orlando Castro (Libby), Leonardo Castro, Lucille Shaffer (Dennis), Rebecca O’Hara (Gary), and Regina Castro.

Four grandchildren: April Fort (Henry), Christopher Castro, Denise Shaffer and Brianna Shaffer, Three Great-grandchildren: Xavier, Lucius and Archer Fort plus several nieces and nephews.

Due to Co-vid concerns there will be a private visitation with rosary Wednesday night 5-8 pm Dec. 30th followed by a private interment
Thursday morning 10 am Dec. 31st at Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Clayton Thompson.

A Catholic Mass together with a reception to celebrate her life will take place at a time as yet to be determined.

The safety and health of family and friends is of the utmost importance. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice.

