December 29, 2020

Juan Jose Zamarripa

Juan Jose Zamarripa

By PA News

Published 6:30 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Mr. Juan Jose Zamarripa of Port Arthur, TX passed away Thursday, December, 10, 2020 at his home.

A native of Morelos, Coahuila, MX.

He was a resident of Port Arthur, TX for 28 years, he was a well known Auto Mechanic in the area.

He is survived by his wife Martha Olvera, his son Juan Jose Zamarripa Jr. and wife Syrena, his daughter Dulce J. Zamarripa of Port Arthur,TX. Four sisters and three brothers and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service is scheduled for 10 a.m. December 31, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow at Memory Gardens in Nederland, TX.

