expand
Ad Spot

December 29, 2020

The remnants of Groves' Lindenmayer Park off 32nd Street will be put up for sale/auction by the city. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Last of Groves park to be sold; announcement of sale to be published first

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:17 am Tuesday, December 29, 2020

GROVES — Many years have passed since the softball fields at Lindenmayer Park were a busy site.

In a 2006 election the citizens of Groves passed a proposition allowing the city to sell the park located at the intersection of 32nd Street, West Parkway and Main Avenue. At that time there was playground equipment, softball and baseball fields and tennis courts — most of which were not used to their potential.

Since then pieces of the park have been sold off to businesses in the vicinity wanting to expand.

The final 2.6 acres that were once two girls softball fields will be up for auction/sale. State law says the minimum bid has to be the appraised value, which is $116,000, Groves City Manager D.E. Sosa said.

One piece was sold to A&J Engine Services Inc., Superior Energies Inc. and Groves Auto Body, which bought the first and largest piece of the acreage.

Thirty Second Street on the left runs past Groves Auto Body, which is adjacent to the remaining piece of Lindenmayer Park. (Mary Meaux/The News)

The impetus for the sales came from the businesses’ need for expansion.

“To give these businesses more room and space they need,” Sosa said. “That doesn’t mean they are the one who will buy the property (this time).”

Sosa explained that in the park’s heyday in the 1980s it was basically used for girls softball then kind of dropped off.

By the time the city looked at selling portions of the park, it was only being used for practice and not by any organized sport.

Other requirement, growth

Besides needing an election and the citizens’ OK to sell park land, the city must earmark the proceeds for parks and that has been done with each transaction. To date the city has approximately $265,000 from the sales, Sosa said.

With the elimination of Lindenmayer Park comes the growth of the Huntsman Recreation Complex located behind the soccer fields off Hogaboom Road.

The city is working on the drainage at the park along with Port Neches-Groves Youth Football Association. The site will have three football fields and two softball fields to replace the ones being sold at Lindenmayer, Sosa said.

No specific date is set for the children’s fields to be finished, but leaders are hoping to have them ready by the next football season.

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Mary “Murl” Feldschau

Juan Jose Zamarripa

Irma Castro

Harold Otis Stephens

Local

Judice’s 1927 hosting blood drive; gift cards available for donors

Local

Port Arthur home where resident shot, killed armed intruder catches fire next day

Local

Mayor Thurman Bartie “doing pretty good, resting,” son says

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sabine Pass students using technology to restore cemeteries’ history

Local

Man found dead near cloverleaf identified as Port Arthur resident

Groves

Last of Groves park to be sold; announcement of sale to be published first

Columns

ASK A COP — Fireworks illegal within Port Arthur, regardless of holiday

Local

“Fluid investigation” leaves lots of unknowns following fatal Port Arthur home invasion

Local

Health officials report COVID deaths Monday afternoon across Mid-County, Port Arthur

Local

Texas nursing facilities urged to take advantage of COVID-19 treatments

Local

Area man dies Sunday after injuries sustained in Christmas night ATV crash

Local

See how Texas gas prices rise with the rest of the nation

Local

Balancing Texas’ complicated budget gets harder with pandemic & recession

Local

Police ID man killed during violent Sunday night home invasion

Local

UPDATED: Port Arthur homeowner shoots, kills 1 of 3 robbers holding his family at gunpoint, police say

High School Sports

Bulldogs reflect on season after playoff loss

High School Sports

Six turnovers doom Bulldogs in 49-0 playoff loss to Buffalos

Groves

Make the perfect New Year’s Day meal: Black-eyed peas, cabbage for luck & money

Local

Council rejects 3 Port Arthur zoning proposals for housing. See why.

Local

ON THE MENU — Betty Jo’s Southern Cooking delivers all the comfort you’re looking for

Local

Local police chiefs respond to U.S. Attorney’s stronger stance on gun violence pledge

Local

Neches FCU announces promotions for several team members

community

Religion Briefs — Solid Rock Baptist Church sets Holiday schedule

High School Sports

Doug Ethridge, 1975 state championship coach at PNG, dies at 89