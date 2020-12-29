Mary “Murl” Feldschau, born to Burl and Mary Chance in Hemphill, Texas on March 26, 1929 graduated to her home in heaven December 21, 2020 at the age of 91.

Mrs. Feldschau resided in Beaumont Colony, Kountze, Texas at the time of her passing and was a member of One City Church in Beaumont.

Murl is survived by son, Mike Feldschau and wife, Pat of Nederland; daughter, Debbie Feldschau Hayes and husband, David of Kountze; son, Randy Feldschau and wife, Suzann of Beaumont, six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, two brothers, Rev. Jimmy “Jim” Leroy Chance, Lawrence “Arlon” Chance and wife, Sally both of Fred, Texas along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry C. Feldschau, parents, Burl and Mary Chance, brother, James “Dalon” Chance, sister, Geraldine “Mutt” Easley, brother, Alfred Paul “Buster” Chance and brother, Douglas Rudolph “Boots” Chance.

As a teen, Murl sold tickets at the Jefferson Theater box office where, in 1946 the motion picture “It’s a Wonderful Life” premiered, with James Stewart and Frank Capra in attendance.

This fact seems prophetic, for her life truly was wonderful.

Later in life, she worked at First Bank & Trust in Groves for 18 years as a loan officer and executive secretary to the bank president before retiring in 1982 to travel with her husband, Harry.

She was a gifted poet, songwriter and phenomenal cook, which was her ‘love language’. Something many may not know, she was always a

beautiful woman, but in her early years, she was a beauty queen.

Her family loved and respected their ‘Mother’, ‘Mom’, ‘Maw Maw’, ‘MeeMaw’, ‘GiGi’ as the matriarch of the family and led them by example with her deep commitment to God and family.

She would often tell them “you can do anything you set your mind to” and she was determined they all come to know her Savior as she did.

She was the one they ran to when in trouble or in need of advice.

Mom would never allow rifts in her family; it simply was not an option to her; family unity was always priority.

Her children and grandchildren will never forget her love and commitment to them.

A gathering of Mrs. Feldschau’s family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at One City Church, 2350 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Her interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.

Please observe social distancing guidelines.

By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus.

Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov

Complete and updated information may be found at:broussards1889.com.