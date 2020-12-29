expand
Ad Spot

December 29, 2020

Mayor Thurman Bartie addresses members of the press during a Nov. 18 news conference at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Beaumont. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

Mayor Thurman Bartie “doing pretty good, resting,” son says

By I.C. Murrell

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, December 29, 2020

The mayor of Port Arthur is “taking his time [and] resting” in a Friendswood hospital as he recovers from a battle with COVID-19, his son said Monday.

Brandon Bartie, the president of the Port Arthur Independent School District Board of Trustees, said Mayor Thurman Bartie “is doing pretty good,” but the family does not have a target date for his release.

Mayor Bartie has been hospitalized since Dec. 17, three days after he underwent a routine colonoscopy.

Brandon Bartie said he didn’t have any details about his father’s symptoms from COVID-19. The mayor told local news media the week before Christmas he lost his appetite when he was released from the colonoscopy but did not develop any other symptoms related to coronavirus.

“I spoke with him when he first got into the hospital,” Brandon Bartie said. “At that time, [my sister and I told him,] ‘Hey, you don’t need to do no talking. Just get yourself together.’ I’ve been getting information from my sister.”

Family members took the mayor’s cell phones away as many people were trying to reach him, Brandon said.

The younger Bartie added his father needed to rest.

“He wanted to check his emails,” Brandon said. “He was bored and trying to move around. We bought him a coloring book.”

Mayor Bartie has been staying in a regular hospital room and was never placed in an intensive care unit, Brandon said.

Brandon said Christmas was “kind of different” with Mayor Bartie in the hospital.

“He normally during the holiday would be at my sister’s holiday or by himself,” the younger Bartie said. “With him in the hospital, my sister is there and watching out for him.”

Brandon asks the public to “keep the prayers going” as his father continues treatment for COVID-19. His message for his father, meanwhile, has been to get himself together.

“Everything will get back to normal,” Brandon said he told the mayor. “The city of Port Arthur will move with or without you.”

The city will canvas votes from the Dec. 19 runoff election for council District 1 and at-large Position 8 on Wednesday.

Ingrid West Holmes and the Rev. Donald Ray Frank Sr., the respective winners, are expected to be sworn in then.

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Mary “Murl” Feldschau

Juan Jose Zamarripa

Irma Castro

Harold Otis Stephens

Local

Judice’s 1927 hosting blood drive; gift cards available for donors

Local

Port Arthur home where resident shot, killed armed intruder catches fire next day

Local

Mayor Thurman Bartie “doing pretty good, resting,” son says

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sabine Pass students using technology to restore cemeteries’ history

Local

Man found dead near cloverleaf identified as Port Arthur resident

Groves

Last of Groves park to be sold; announcement of sale to be published first

Columns

ASK A COP — Fireworks illegal within Port Arthur, regardless of holiday

Local

“Fluid investigation” leaves lots of unknowns following fatal Port Arthur home invasion

Local

Health officials report COVID deaths Monday afternoon across Mid-County, Port Arthur

Local

Texas nursing facilities urged to take advantage of COVID-19 treatments

Local

Area man dies Sunday after injuries sustained in Christmas night ATV crash

Local

See how Texas gas prices rise with the rest of the nation

Local

Balancing Texas’ complicated budget gets harder with pandemic & recession

Local

Police ID man killed during violent Sunday night home invasion

Local

UPDATED: Port Arthur homeowner shoots, kills 1 of 3 robbers holding his family at gunpoint, police say

High School Sports

Bulldogs reflect on season after playoff loss

High School Sports

Six turnovers doom Bulldogs in 49-0 playoff loss to Buffalos

Groves

Make the perfect New Year’s Day meal: Black-eyed peas, cabbage for luck & money

Local

Council rejects 3 Port Arthur zoning proposals for housing. See why.

Local

ON THE MENU — Betty Jo’s Southern Cooking delivers all the comfort you’re looking for

Local

Local police chiefs respond to U.S. Attorney’s stronger stance on gun violence pledge

Local

Neches FCU announces promotions for several team members

community

Religion Briefs — Solid Rock Baptist Church sets Holiday schedule

High School Sports

Doug Ethridge, 1975 state championship coach at PNG, dies at 89