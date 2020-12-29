expand
December 29, 2020

A home in the 2500 block of 18th Street was damaged by fire one day after the homeowner fatally shot one of three intruders. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Port Arthur home where resident shot, killed armed intruder catches fire next day

By Mary Meaux

Published 9:01 am Tuesday, December 29, 2020

A Port Arthur home that was the scene of a home invasion where police said the homeowner shot and killed one of three would-be robbers caught fire one day later.

Several windows were broken out and the front and side of the home were charred along with other visible fire damage on Tuesday morning.

Police also responded to reports of shooting in the area on Monday evening.

According to Port Arthur Police Sgt. Shannon Meaux and Sgt. Chris Billiot, three armed men forcibly entered a home in the 2500 block of 18th Street shortly before 8:31 p.m. Sunday while a female resident was arriving home. Meaux said the gunmen held the family at gunpoint while demanding property.

At this time, police believe, the 29-year-old male homeowner was in another room and heard what was happening.

The homeowner fired several shots at the suspect who died at the scene, police said in an earlier news release.

The deceased was identified on Monday as Terence Ellies, 27, of Port Arthur.

Crime scene tape is seen Monday morning in front of a Port Arthur home along 18th Street, the site of a fatal shooting the night before. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Unanswered questions

The robbery happened while a female resident was arriving home, but police are not saying if this was a targeted robbery or commenting on the relationship, if any, between the gunmen and the victim’s family.

Descriptions of the two suspects who fled the scene were not provided by authorities and it is unknown if the suspects fired any shots during the encounter.

Texas has what is called the Castle Doctrine, which allows a person being attacked to defend himself or herself using force. Police are not saying if they plan on filing charges against the homeowner.

Other than the suspected robber that was killed, it is unknown if there were any other injuries during the shooting.

Police are also not saying how the people inside the home are related or how many children were inside at the time of the robbery and shooting.

Attempts to reach Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso on Monday were unsuccessful.

Recent crimes

The city has seen a number of robberies of stores with multiple suspects — most of which had three assailants.

During December there have been four armed robberies with multiple suspects; Sunshine Groceries on Dec. 3, Stop & Drive on Dec. 14; Willie’s Washateria on Dec. 19 and Truong Washateria on Dec. 22.

