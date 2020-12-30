4 arrested in Port Arthur with loaded weapons, ski-type masks, police say

Police feel an opportune traffic stop in Port Arthur Wednesday stopped a potentially violent crime.

“It is believed that the actions of these PAPD patrol officers stopped an impending criminal incident,” Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert said.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3600 block of Jimmy Johnson Boulevard at 12:36 a.m. Wednesday.

During this stop 4 men were found to be in possession of multiple weapons, which consisted of three loaded semi-automatic handguns, along with an AR style rifle.

Ski type masks were also recovered from inside the vehicle, Hebert said.

The suspects were taken into custody for charges that included felon in possession of a firearm, evading detention with previous conviction, unlawful carrying of a handgun on licensed premises and possession of a controlled substance.

Suspects taken into custody include:

Derrion Daugherty – D.O.B. 06-08-97

Daseqrick Brooks – D.O.B. 11/06/94

Fabbian Scott – D.O.B. 09-11-97

Isaac Martin – D.O.B. 06-16-92

