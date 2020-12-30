expand
December 30, 2020

Port Arthur-born Babe Zaharias is honored with a tournament in her name at the Beaumont Country Club. (The News file photo)

BOB WEST CHIP SHOTS: Case for Babe Zaharias makes it to the White House

By Bob West

Published 12:01 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Three weeks ago a column in this space headlined, “President Trump needs to make it right on Zaharias,” outlined why Babe Zaharias should be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Thanks to Lamar ex Giles Kibbe, who has a friend that works in the White House, the column apparently landed close enough to the Oval Office for Babe’s qualifications to receive a closer look.

Between the renewed push from Texas’ 14th District congressman Randy Weber and Kibbe’s intervention, don’t be surprised if there is an announcement on Zaharias coming out of the White House within a week. …

Everyone connected to the Zaharias Foundation has fingers crossed …

Warm weather and drying conditions led to one of the biggest turnouts of 2020 in the Monday Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Babe Zaharias, with 46 players participating. There were no outright winners on either nine.

On the front, the team of Kenny Robbins, Larry Reece, Larry Foster and Stuart Ellis tied with the foursome of Ron LaSalle, Darrell Latiolais, Butch Cross and Keith Marshall at even par.

The back saw three teams – Doug LeBlanc, Tony Trevino, John House and Dan Flood; Craig Geoffroy, Larry Johnson, Richard Malone and a ghost player; and Jim Cady, Steve Wisenbaker, Charlie Leard and Paul Duplantis — deadlock at even par …

Saturday’s Super Senior 2-ball was played in a par-4 format. Tying the front at minus-8 was the team of Robbins, J. Cady, A. Cady and Everett Baker and the foursome of Joe Gongora, Rufus Reyes, Bobby Wactor and Dwayne Benoit.

On the back, the team of James Vercher, Adam Noel, Art Turner and Randy Trahan won outright with minus-11 …

The Wednesday Zaharias DogFight was played in a par-4, all-points- count format, with players using full handicaps. Four teams tied for first with 25 points each. Winning captains were Ron LaSalle, Earl Richard, Vercher and Jim Cady.

Closest to the pin winners were Vercher (No. 2, 6 feet, 1 inch), Baker (No. 7, 5-10), Ron Mistrot (No. 12, 4-1) and Turner (No. 15, 1-3).

Golf news should be mailed to Bob West at rdwest@usa.net.

Read more at https://www.panews.com/2020/12/09/bob-west-on-golf-president-trump-needs-to-make-it-right-on-zaharias/

