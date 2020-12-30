Richard Alvin Gradney
Richard Alvin Gradney born March 7, 1941, of Port Arthur, TX passed away December 20, 2020.
He was a native and life long resident of Port Arthur, TX.
The funeral service will take place on January 2, 2021 at 11:00 am at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, located at 501 W.
Thomas Blvd.
Visitation will be 9am until service time.
The burial will take place January 4, 2021 at 12:30 pm at Houston National Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 PLEASE WEAR FACIAL MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE ENFORCED.
Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.