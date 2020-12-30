expand
December 30, 2020

The Ruby Fuller Building at Lamar State College. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Ruby Fuller Building undergoing renovations at Lamar State

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020

The Ruby Fuller Building is finding new life in Port Arthur after 100 years.

The State legislature appropriated $6.265 million to help renovate the historic structure at Lamar State College Port Arthur that is anchored by the First United Methodist Church, which celebrated its 100th year of existence in 2015.

The upgrade includes a modern interior space and major repairs to the exterior of the building.
(Mary Meaux/The News)

That good news was announced in October of 2019 and work is visible today at the structure.

The past few hurricanes have been rough on the building but none more than Harvey in 2017. The flooding resulting from Harvey made it unusable for classrooms and staff facilities.

The 86th Texas legislative session through SB 500 provided special appropriations of $6.32 million to LSCPA for property damage related to Hurricane Harvey.

The funding will provide for a modern interior space and major repairs to the exterior of the building.

The current classroom addition will be removed, allowing for a grand secondary entrance to the building. Once the renovations are completed, plans include locating classes, faculty and student support services into the building.

— Information provided by Lamar State College Port Arthur

 

