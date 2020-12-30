Walk-On’s announces opening date, details for Port Arthur restaurant

It’s been well more than a year in the making, and now Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has a date set for its newest location.

Located at 2729 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. in Port Arthur, the restaurant opens to the public on Jan. 11.

Last month, the signature sports bar and family friendly restaurant announced it was seeking up to 225 individuals to join its team. Interested candidates were encouraged to apply at walk-ons.com/careers.

With a talented staff now in place, Franchisee C.O. Valet said they are very excited to introduce Walk-On’s Louisiana-inspired menu to Port Arthur, Mid-County and beyond.

“Port Arthur is very close to the Louisiana border, so we feel confident that the community will become big fans of Walk-On’s signature Cajun cuisine served in a family-friendly, game-day atmosphere,” Valet said last month.

The grand opening fun includes free mini footballs autographed by New Orleans Saints superstar and Walk-On’s Co-Owner Drew Brees and a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year.

The 8,300-square-feet restaurant features more than 70 TVs, an expansive patio and a variety of local beers on tap.

When the restaurant opens, it will be the first Walk-On’s in Port Arthur, 15th in Texas and 46th systemwide.

Each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life.

The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as crawfish etouffee, duck and andouille gumbo and Krispy Kreme donut bread pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

When Valet announced the project in 2019, he told Port Arthur Newsmedia of the special meaning behind its location. His wife, Cindy, is a Port Arthur native and 1972 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School.

“I think it is going to do very well in Port Arthur, because you have nothing like Walk-On’s,” Valet said. “There is a need for something like this, and I’m excited to bring it to my wife’s hometown. Port Arthur and Mid-County is a great area. The way Port Arthur is growing; it’s going to be your next boomtown. We’re excited to be on the ground floor of this.”