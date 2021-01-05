Beverly Anne Alsbrooks Lee, 93, of Groves passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at her son’s home in Round Rock, Texas.

She was born on April 1, 1927 in Port Arthur, Texas to her parents, Harry B. Alsbrooks and Sybil J. Jones Alsbrooks.

Beverly was a longtime resident of the area. She was a devoted homemaker in raising her family along with her husband, Arnold.

Beverly attended Port Arthur College and Lamar University. She was a member of the Delmar Garden Club, Port Arthur Art Association, Alpha Alpha Delta Sorority and the United Board of Missions.

Beverly was a member of the Groves Library Committee and Aldersgate Trinity United Methodist Church, where she taught at the Seekers Sunday School Class.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arnold Albert Lee; her daughter, Julie Touchet; her grandchildren, Kristian Dugas and Ross Touchet.

Beverly is survived by her two daughters, Rhonda Mosier and her husband, Joe Mosier of Katy; Gina Stelly and her husband, Mark Stelly of Port Arthur; her son, Barton Lee and his wife, Terri Lee of Round Rock; her grandchildren, Brian Dugas, Mitch Lee and Britney McComb; her great grandchildren, Seth Dugas and Bella Touchet.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 10:00 am till 11:00 am at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Graveside service will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park at approximately 11:00 am under the direction of Clayton Thompson.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors are required to wear a face mask or face covering and practice social distancing as mandated by the state and county officials.