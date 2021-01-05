expand
January 7, 2021

Brenda Faye Dyson Harrington

By PA News

Published 3:04 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Brenda Faye Dyson Harrington, 71, of Port Neches, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, January 2, 2021.

Brenda was born June 7, 1949 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late George and Avien Dyson.

Brenda was a devout Christian and a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. She had a love for animals and garage sales.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, George Austin Dyson and Avien Marie Touchet Dyson; godmother, Alice Amy Baudoin Petrovich; brothers, Terry A. Baudoin, Sr., and George Michael Dyson.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 44 years, Marcus D. Harrington of Port Neches, TX; son, Jason Harrington and his wife, Annie Zarzosa of Beaumont, TX; Louis K. Dyson and his wife, Laura of Houston, TX; sister, Charlotte A. Vannett and her husband, Rick of Gun Barrell City, TX.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions in honor of Brenda Harrington may be made to: The Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704; The American Cancer Society, 1640 N. Major Dr, #101, Beaumont, Texas 77713, or Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 8701 Georgia Avenue, Suite 412, Silver Springs, MD 20910.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., with the Celebration of Life service to begin at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Due to Coronavirus-19 we request that friends and relatives practice social distancing while attending Brenda’s visitation and service.

All guests are required to wear a face mask before entering Melancon’s Funeral Home.

