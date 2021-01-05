expand
January 7, 2021

Marie (Sue) Dennis Woods

Mrs. Marie (Sue) Dennis Woods

By PA News

Published 3:09 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Mrs. Marie (Sue) Dennis was born January 16, 1936, in Port Arthur, TX to the late James and Beatrice Paul.

She has been a life long resident of Port Arthur, TX. Marie (Sue) Woods transitioned from this life on December 30, 2020 at The Medical Center of SETX, Port Arthur, TX.

She was a devoted member of New St. John Missionary Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, and was a part of the missionary society, she worked diligently in the community, she was also a member of the Amorette’s Club and the Friendship Club.

Marie (Sue) Woods was preceded in death by her first husband Wilbert Speedy Dennis, her son Wilber James Dennis (Pooh), and Husband the late Rev. Ed Woods.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Cynthia Marie Dennis, Port Arthur, TX, three sons: Reginald Wayne
Dennis, Kish Dennis of Port Arthur, TX, Wendell Thornton of Dallas, TX.

Three grandchildren, Raven Dennis of Houston, TX, Taylor Dennis of Port Arthur, TX and Shaundra Valsin of Beaumont, TX.

Two Great Grandsons, Dorian James Lewis of Port Arthur, TX, and Caleb James Valsin of Beaumont, TX.

Devoted Goddaughter, Camella Williams, Special friends Manerva Thornton, Francis Taylor, Betty Labrie and Jean Horn, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, January 08, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.

