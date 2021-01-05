Port Arthur apartment fire damages multiple units, displaces residents

A New Year’s Day fire displaced residents in four units at Paradise Apartments in Port Arthur.

The call of the fire came in at 1:56 a.m. Friday to the apartments, located at 4001 Memorial Blvd.

The fire was located in the attic of one of the apartment units. A total of four units were damaged by either fire, water or smoke, and those residents displaced, Port Arthur Fire Battalion Chief Jay Fountain said.

The manager of the complex relocated some of the impacted residents to other apartments and the American Red Cross assisted others.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Five engines, a ladder truck and another vehicle responded to the scene.