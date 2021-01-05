expand
January 7, 2021

P. C. Whitton

P. C. Whitton

By PA News

Published 3:13 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

P. C. Whitton, 89, of Groves passed away on January 2, 2021 from complications of Covid-19.

He was born to Pet Columbus Whitton and Annie Ruth Willey Whitton on January 20, 1931 in San Augustine, Texas.

P. C. graduated from San Augustine High School in 1949, and he then served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict where he then attained the rank of Staff Sergeant.

He later gained employment at Gulf Oil Corporation and graduated from Port Arthur College.

P. C. married the love of his life, Rose Roccaforte Whitton, on September 1st 1957, and they spent the next 63 years of their life together. They had one daughter named Kimberly.

P. C. advanced to Machinist and Machinist Supervisor before retiring from Chevron USA after 34 years of service. After retirement, P. C. was totally devoted to his wife, daughter, son-in-law and granddaughters whom he adored.

He never met a stranger and was very special to so many people in his life. He loved family trips to the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee and was always excited to visit the Louisiana Casinos.

P. C. is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rose Roccaforte Whitton, one daughter, Kimberly Whitton Freeman and son-in-law Todd Alan Freeman of Nederland, his granddaughters Kristen Whitton Freeman and Danielle Whitton Freeman of Nederland. He is also survived by two sisters – Patsy Whitton Richey of Richardson, TX and Carolyn Whitton King of Nacogdoches, Texas. Sister-in-Law Anna Mae Bordonaro of Port Arthur and Eloise Roccaforte of Nederland. Brother-In-Law Leonard Roccaforte and Wife Kathy of Port Arthur, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

P. C. was a former member of St. Catherine Catholic Church where he served as Eucharistic Minister and President of The Church Board.

He is a current member of St. Charles Catholic Church.

Honorary Pallbearers are life-long friend Bill G. Taylor of Houston.

Jalon Barnes of Nederland who he loved as a grandson, and special neighbors Dwain Landry, Bobby Adams, and Wayne Firman of Groves.

A Private Family Service is scheduled.

Grammier Oberle Funeral Services are in charge of the arrangements.

