Timberwolves press smothers Nederland; Bulldogs finally lose 1st game

BEAUMONT — The Nederland Bulldogs are undefeated no more after falling 65-33 to Beaumont United on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs (13-1, 1-1 in district 21-5A) struggled against the pressure of the No. 2-ranked Timberwolves.

“We couldn’t handle their press,” Bulldogs head coach Brian English said. “That starts from the top down. That is on me. We didn’t play well.”

The Bulldogs turned the ball over several times against the Timberwolves’ full court press, leading to easy, fast break buckets.

Three Timberwolves players finished with double figures, compared to Nederland’s one.

BU’s Terrance Arceneaux totaled 22 points. Nederland’s Tyler Jackson finished with a team-high 11.