expand
Ad Spot

January 7, 2021

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie (I.C. Murrell/The News) 8-25-20

Mayor Thurman Bartie resting, regaining strength, son says

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:14 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie is doing well and continuing to recuperate from COVID-19.

Brandon Bartie, the mayor’s son and also president of the Port Arthur Independent School District board of trustees, said his father is doing pretty good and is out of the hospital.

The mayor is currently staying with a daughter in Houston trying to get his strength back.

“You can tell it took a lot out of him. He’s taking his time,” Brandon Bartie said.

Brandon Bartie said his father might stay in Houston another week, possibly two.

“It’s up to him on how he’s feeling and to get back into the groove of things,” he said.

Mayor Bartie had been hospitalized since Dec. 17, three days after he underwent a routine colonoscopy.

The mayor told local news media the week before Christmas he lost his appetite when he was released from the colonoscopy but did not develop any other symptoms related to coronavirus.

The mayor was released from the hospital Dec. 30. He did not immediately return a call from the Port Arthur News.

Mayor Pro Tem Charlotte Moses led Tuesday’s Port Arthur City Council meeting in Bartie’s absence.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur hospital opens 3-tier COVID intake response

City Council celebrates Titans football for success, discipline & new standard

Port Neches-Groves quarterback Blake Bost announces college football plans

PHOTO FEATURE — Construction continues in Port Neches

Local

Port Arthur hospital opens 3-tier COVID intake response

Local

City Council celebrates Titans football for success, discipline & new standard

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Construction continues in Port Neches

Local

Nederland Chamber hosting blood drive on Friday

Local

Wednesday’s local COVID snapshot: Drastic spike in Mid-County & record ventilator utilization

Local

Texas closes its Capitol building after Trump supporters storm U.S. Congress

Local

Port Arthur Health Department receives vaccines; schedule of more still unknown

Local

Risk of severe storm impact jumps in Southeast Texas

Local

Shooting victim’s father pleads for greater witness participation

Local

Mayor Thurman Bartie resting, regaining strength, son says

Local

State of Education Luncheon moving to May; fundraising mission remains in action

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves school board approves $75k backstop repairs

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Volunteer firefighters celebrated in Jefferson County

High School Sports

Timberwolves press smothers Nederland; Bulldogs finally lose 1st game

Local

Weather Service outlines potential for severe weather Wednesday

Local

Port Arthur’s Babe Didrikson Zaharias to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Local

Neches Brewing Company owner shares planned upgrades with eventual new location

Local

Neighbors talk of quiet Port Neches neighborhood where double shooting took place

Local

BIGHT FUTURES — PNG engineer in training Alex Flores answers challenges with hard work

Local

Port Arthur apartment fire damages multiple units, displaces residents

Columns

ASK A COP — Can previously opened alcohol containers be in cars?

Local

Port Arthur reports water outage for Orange Avenue

High School Sports

2nd PNG player tests positive for COVID; Barbers Hill game moved

Local

PA Health Department hosting virtual town hall about COVID vaccines