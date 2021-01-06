Port Neches-Groves school board approves $75k backstop repairs

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches-Groves school board voted this week in favor of approving a vendor to repair the backstop nets at the PNG baseball field.

The board called a special meeting Monday so the work could begin as soon as possible, according to Port Neches-Groves Independent School District Deputy Superintendent Julie Gauthier.

The net repairs were the only item on the agenda.

Gauthier said the board approved Nets of Texas to make the repairs, which will cost $75,000.

“We wanted to make the repairs as soon as possible since baseball and softball seasons are right around the corner,” she said.

The nets were damaged during hurricanes Laura and Delta in the fall.