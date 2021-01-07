DEATH NOTICES: Jan. 6, 2021

David Wesley McGill, 69, of Groves, died, Sunday, December 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Paul E. Provost, Sr., 77, of Houston, died, Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Yva Rhea McGlothen, 92 of Port Neches, Texas died January 1, 2021. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Linda C. Hargrove, 81 of Deer Park, Texas died January 3, 2021. Services 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Myrtice Ella Justice, 86, of Groves, Texas died January 4, 2021. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Johnny Richard Horton, Jr., 68, of Port Arthur, died, Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Arrangements pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Gertrude Choate, 89, of Groves, died, Sunday, January 3, 2021. Arrangements pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Anna Louise Domingue, 83, of Nederland, died, Monday, January 4, 2021. Arrangements pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Kenneth “Dale” Dillon, Jr., 45, of Beaumont, died, Monday, January 4, 2021. Arrangements pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Marilyn Guidry, 70, of Nederland, died, Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Arrangements pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Clarence Richards, 94, of Port Arthur, Texas died January 5, 2021. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.