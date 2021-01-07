expand
January 8, 2021

DEATH NOTICES: Jan. 7, 2020

By PA News

Published 3:59 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

Marilyn Guidry, 70, of Nederland, died, Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Arrangements pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Clarence Richards, 94, of Port Arthur, Texas died January 5, 2021. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Mr. Clifton Ned Jr. 71 of Port Arthur, Texas Died January 6, 2021. Services pending with Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Angelica Mandujano, 64, of Port Arthur, died, Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Arrangements pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Joyce Sonnier, 88, of Groves, Texas died January 6, 2021. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Betty Follett, 76, of Nederland, Texas died January 6, 2021. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Mayme Gene Moore Bock, 94, of Orange passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at home, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Roosevelt Hodgson, 78, of Nederland passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Elias Hernandez, 86, of Port Arthur passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at his home, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Jack Alden Bailey, 84, of Port Arthur, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Robert Marvin Roshto, 50, of Chester, died Sunday, January 3, 2021. Services pending with Broussard’s, Nederland.

