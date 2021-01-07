expand
Ad Spot

January 8, 2021

Helen Marie Ardoin

Helen Marie Ardoin

By PA News

Published 3:37 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

Helen Marie Ardoin, 94, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at her home in Port Arthur.

She was born on June 12, 1926 in Waller County, Texas to her parents, Charles and Gardina Schmidt.

Helen has been a resident of Port Arthur since 1958.

She retired from St. Mary Hospital as a cash control clerk.

Helen was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Port Arthur.

She was also a member of Lilies of the Valley prayer group, former member of Singles Christian Connections, Line Steppers line dancing group, Red Hat Society and YMCA.

She enjoyed crafts, embroidery, knitting, crocheting and shirt painting.

She loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Charlene Boettcher; her brother-in-law, Terry Driskell; her husband, Hillery John Ardoin and her daughter, Susan Marie Ardoin.

Helen is survived by her son, John Michael Ardoin; her granddaughter, Lindsay Pinnell and her husband, Brandon; her sisters, Pearl Ann Payne, Sylvia Driskell along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from Noon until 1:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Helen’s life will be at 1:00 PM Saturday in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Helen.

Due to the Covid 19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors are required to wear face mask or facial coverings and practice social distancing as mandated by state and county officials.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

ON THE MENU — Take a look inside Port Arthur’s brand new Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

MARY MEAUX — Hospitality Center benefits our community soul & more

Jefferson County grand jury indictment lowlights include home burglary, evading arrest & felon with guns

Area man known as “Dollar Bill” shoots victim on 2 occasions for drug debt, faces life in prison

Local

ON THE MENU — Take a look inside Port Arthur’s brand new Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Beaumont

Jefferson County grand jury indictment lowlights include home burglary, evading arrest & felon with guns

Beaumont

Area man known as “Dollar Bill” shoots victim on 2 occasions for drug debt, faces life in prison

High School Sports

Memorial, PNG prepare for games after coronavirus break

High School Sports

Bulldogs soccer looking to “prove it on the field”

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas begins vaccinations for 1st responders

Local

What’s new for this weekend? How about snow.

Local

Mutated strain of COVID-19 confirmed near Southeast Texas

Local

Port Arthur hospital opens 3-tier COVID intake response

Local

City Council celebrates Titans football for success, discipline & new standard

Local

Texas politicians, political leaders talk rhetoric, violence following U.S. Capitol storming

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves quarterback Blake Bost announces college football plans

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Construction continues in Port Neches

Local

Nederland Chamber hosting blood drive on Friday; see how to win a $50 restaurant Gift Card

Local

Wednesday night local COVID snapshot: Drastic spike in Mid-County & record ventilator utilization

Local

Texas closes its Capitol building after Trump supporters storm U.S. Congress

Local

Port Arthur Health Department receives vaccines; schedule of more still unknown

Local

Risk of severe storm impact jumps in Southeast Texas

Local

Shooting victim’s father pleads for greater witness participation

Local

Mayor Thurman Bartie resting, regaining strength, son says

Local

State of Education Luncheon moving to May; fundraising mission remains in action

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves school board approves $75k backstop repairs

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Volunteer firefighters celebrated in Jefferson County

High School Sports

Timberwolves press smothers Nederland; Bulldogs finally lose 1st game