Helen Marie Ardoin, 94, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at her home in Port Arthur.

She was born on June 12, 1926 in Waller County, Texas to her parents, Charles and Gardina Schmidt.

Helen has been a resident of Port Arthur since 1958.

She retired from St. Mary Hospital as a cash control clerk.

Helen was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Port Arthur.

She was also a member of Lilies of the Valley prayer group, former member of Singles Christian Connections, Line Steppers line dancing group, Red Hat Society and YMCA.

She enjoyed crafts, embroidery, knitting, crocheting and shirt painting.

She loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Charlene Boettcher; her brother-in-law, Terry Driskell; her husband, Hillery John Ardoin and her daughter, Susan Marie Ardoin.

Helen is survived by her son, John Michael Ardoin; her granddaughter, Lindsay Pinnell and her husband, Brandon; her sisters, Pearl Ann Payne, Sylvia Driskell along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from Noon until 1:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Helen’s life will be at 1:00 PM Saturday in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Helen.

Due to the Covid 19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors are required to wear face mask or facial coverings and practice social distancing as mandated by state and county officials.