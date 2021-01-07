KAY DECUIR — Nederland EDC celebrates city’s billon dollar 2020

Welcome to 2021! As many were ready to let go of 2020 and jump into to 2021, I want to highlight some great things that happened in 2020.

The Nederland Economic Development Corporation celebrated more than 21 businesses in the City of Nederland that have been in business from 50 to 131 years.

We also celebrated the fact that we have 21 additional businesses between the age of 25 to 50 years and 15 businesses of more than 15 years.

Each of our 2020 Celebrated Businesses were awarded a citation from the Governor of the State of Texas, Economic Development Office. This is no small accomplishment. These small businesses are the backbone of our community.

We also celebrated the success of our community’s support of our local small businesses. It was a great year to read on various types of social media all who tried to dine, take out, carryout, curbside and shop online locally.

Though our businesses did struggle through COVID and continue to do so, the support from our community kept businesses from closing. Many of our businesses were able to rebrand or re-invent themselves during this time.

The Nederland EDC Offered a COVID-19 Loan Program for for-profit businesses and will continue to do so in 2021 during the pandemic.

The Nederland EDC awarded more than $600,000 in local incentives to new and expanding businesses.

In 2020 the Nederland Economic Development Corporation helped by marketing all businesses through televised commercials, billboards and extra marketing to bring people to our community.

The Nederland EDC celebrated the Nederland Fall Market Day in October, which went off without a hitch. Everyone in attendance complied with COVID-19 requirements of the State.

The Nederland EDC also celebrated our 3rd Annual Christmas Golf Cart Tour of Lights. We handed out many trophies and had a great time enjoying the Christmas lights around town.

The Nederland EDC also celebrated our traditional Light Up Nederland Contest for homes and businesses, which helped promote Christmas Lights and festive shopping venues.

The Nederland EDC purchased the old Villa Motel on Nederland Avenue and is working to get a new project started as soon as abatement and other studies are complete.

This property will be prepared as a green space for a new business to purchase at a later date. Once the property is on the market for sale, offers will be considered. There is no assigned project for this property.

At the close of 2020, the City of Nederland approved the Nederland EDC to build the Gateway Arch to Nederland on Boston Avenue. Plans are underway to get the project started, but much is being done behind the scenes with any project of this size.

We are excited to see the Arch when it is completed.

Through the due diligence and dedication of the Nederland EDC, we saw a great increase in sales tax, job creation, countless new businesses and some huge projects of over $1 billion coming to Nederland.

So, as we say goodbye to 2020, we count our blessings and can’t wait to see what 2021 has in store.

Please continue to #shoplocal, #shopoften, #shopnederland. Our community is strong and still small enough to be like a family.

Let’s lift each other up in 2021 with encouragement, prayer and positivity. Let your light shine brightly for others to see. Every single smile and gesture of kindness can make a difference.

If you change your mindset, you have the ability to change your whole world ~ Damien Thomas

Kay DeCuir is the executive director of the Nederland Economic Development Corporation. She can be reached at kdecuir@nededc.com.