January 8, 2021

Myrtice Ella Justice

By PA News

Published 3:44 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

Myrtice Ella Justice, 86, of Groves, Texas passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at Riceland Hospital in Winnie, Texas.

She was born in Port Arthur, Texas on January 2, 1935 to Lawrence Cullen DuBose and Myrtice Rice DuBose.

Myrtice was a lifelong area resident and was retired as a florist with Sylvia’s Florist in Groves.

A visitation for family and friends was held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves with funeral services  following at 11:00 a.m.

Burial was Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in Beech Creek Cemetery in Spurger, Texas.

Myrtice was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Justice, Sr., two grandsons, one granddaughter, three sisters and four brothers.

She is survived by three daughters, Patty Melder of Woodville, TX, Kathy Allen of Many, LA, and Joni LeJune of Port Arthur, TX, three sons, Fred Justice, Jr. of Groves, TX, Frank Justice and wife Sheila of Groves, TX, and Jeff Justice and wife Laura of Port Neches, TX, brother, Ted DuBose and wife Lucille of Vidor, TX, eighteen grandchildren, forty three great grandchildren and fifteen great-great grandchildren.

