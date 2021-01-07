Nederland Chamber hosting blood drive on Friday

NEDERLAND — The LifeShare Bus will be parked in front of the Nederland Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 1515 Boston Avenue.

Schedule a visit early and enter your name in a drawing for a $50 Gift Card to one of area’s local eateries.

Reserve a spot at president@nederlandtx.com to enter.

LifeShare Blood Center provided donor qualification information.

Is it safe to donate blood right now?

YES, the surgeon general requested healthy people continue to donate blood during this time, as it is still safe and recommended.

Can you donate blood if you’ve had the COVID vaccine?

YES.

Can you donate convalescent plasma on blood drives?

YES.

How long after you’ve had COVID can you donate blood?