Nederland Chamber hosting blood drive on Friday
NEDERLAND — The LifeShare Bus will be parked in front of the Nederland Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 1515 Boston Avenue.
Schedule a visit early and enter your name in a drawing for a $50 Gift Card to one of area’s local eateries.
Reserve a spot at president@nederlandtx.com to enter.
LifeShare Blood Center provided donor qualification information.
Is it safe to donate blood right now?
- YES, the surgeon general requested healthy people continue to donate blood during this time, as it is still safe and recommended.
Can you donate blood if you’ve had the COVID vaccine?
- YES.
Can you donate convalescent plasma on blood drives?
- YES.
How long after you’ve had COVID can you donate blood?
- You must be symptom free for 14 days.