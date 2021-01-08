expand
January 8, 2021

Area man known as “Dollar Bill” shoots victim on 2 occasions for drug debt, faces life in prison

By PA News

Published 12:12 am Friday, January 8, 2021

BEAUMONT — An area man, according to authorities who goes by the nickname “Dollar Bill,” made a costly decision to shoot a man over a drug debt on two separate occasions, leaving him facing decades in prison.

Rustin Chase McKinsey pleaded guilty Wednesday to discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm before U.S. Magistrate Judge Zack Hawthorn.

U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox said McKinsey could be sentenced to life in federal prison. Sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

According to information presented in court, on Sep. 4, law enforcement officers responded to a residence on Taylor Street in Beaumont in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim laying on the front porch with a towel wrapped around a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim’s roommate told officers he was awoken by an argument between the victim and McKinsey, and he observed McKinsey fire two shots at the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim stated he owed money to McKinsey for methamphetamine that McKinsey sold him.

On Oct. 9, officers responded again to the same residence in reference to another shooting, discovering the same victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. A single spent .22 caliber shell casing was discovered at the scene.

The victim stated McKinsey shot him again over the same drug debt that was owed.

McKinsey was arrested and admitted to officers that he had shot the victim on both occasions over a drug debt.

McKinsey is a convicted felon having, been convicted of possession of a controlled substance in Jefferson County on Dec. 18, 2017. As a convicted felon, McKinsey is prohibited by federal law of owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

