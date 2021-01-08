expand
January 8, 2021

Published 4:06 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

Joyce Lorraine Sonnier, 88, of Groves, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Mid Jefferson Extended Care Hospital in Beaumont.

She was born in Delcambre, Louisiana on July 19, 1932 to Ovy Thibodeaux and Eve Broussard Thibodeaux.

Joyce had lived in Groves for 65 years and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was retired from Port Neches Independent School District as a cafeteria worker.

Joyce loved traveling, playing cards, tending to her flowers and spending time with her family.

A visitation for family and friends will begin at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves with funeral services to follow at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Alvin J. Sonnier, daughter, Sandra Sonnier Wimmer and brother, Alvin Thibodeaux.

She is survived by her son, Kim H. Sonnier and wife, Tammie of Groves, TX, sister, Doris Dubois of Delcambre, LA, grandchildren, Stephanie Collins Brownstein and husband Josh, Brandy Sonnier Tager and husband Mikey, Bridget Sonnier Peavy and husband, Michael, and Michael J. Sonnier and wife Lauren, great grandchildren, Lexi, Brayden, Madison, Chloe, Jakob, Matthew, Austin, Paisley, Erickson, and Remmi.

Friends wishing to make memorial contributions may send them to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 4100 Lincoln, Groves, Texas 77619.

DEATH NOTICES

