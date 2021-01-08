expand
Ad Spot

January 8, 2021

Russell John Ledet

By PA News

Published 4:07 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

Russell John Ledet, beloved husband, father, and friend, was born on September 14, 1940 in Houston, Texas and went to his final home in heaven December 29, 2020.

As a native Houstonian, Rusty proudly joined the United States Navy in 1960.

While serving, he found his life-long love of photography, retiring in 1980 as a PH1 Photographers Mate.

His love and devotion for country was surpassed only by his love and devotion to his family.

Rusty is survived by his wife of 60 years Sherry Lynn Ledet and daughters Sherry, Danielle, and Deborah as well as 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents Russell and Marguerite Ledet and youngest brother John Keith Ledet.

Also survived by his brothers Teddy and David and sister Susan.

He will be remembered by his great sense of humor – though sometimes a little warped – his love for life, honesty, and passion for others.

Anyone who knew Rusty knew that he would give anything he could to help those in need.

Services will be held at the Houston National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 11, 2021.

Donations in lieu of flowers; please make donations to The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

May he have Fairwinds and Following Seas.

Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur convenience store robbed at gunpoint Friday night

Russell John Ledet

Joyce Lorraine Sonnier

DEATH NOTICES

Local

Port Arthur convenience store robbed at gunpoint Friday night

Local

Troopers: Suspect on run crashes into trees, dies in fiery crash

Local

ON THE MENU — Take a look inside Port Arthur’s brand new Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Beaumont

Jefferson County grand jury indictment lowlights include home burglary, evading arrest & felon with guns

Beaumont

Area man known as “Dollar Bill” shoots victim on 2 occasions for drug debt, faces life in prison

High School Sports

Memorial, PNG prepare for games after coronavirus break

High School Sports

Bulldogs soccer looking to “prove it on the field”

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas begins vaccinations for 1st responders

Local

What’s new for this weekend? How about snow.

Local

Mutated strain of COVID-19 confirmed near Southeast Texas

Local

Port Arthur hospital opens 3-tier COVID intake response

Local

City Council celebrates Titans football for success, discipline & new standard

Local

Texas politicians, political leaders talk rhetoric, violence following U.S. Capitol storming

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves quarterback Blake Bost announces college football plans

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Construction continues in Port Neches

Local

Nederland Chamber hosting blood drive on Friday; see how to win a $50 restaurant Gift Card

Local

Wednesday night local COVID snapshot: Drastic spike in Mid-County & record ventilator utilization

Local

Texas closes its Capitol building after Trump supporters storm U.S. Congress

Local

Port Arthur Health Department receives vaccines; schedule of more still unknown

Local

Risk of severe storm impact jumps in Southeast Texas

Local

Shooting victim’s father pleads for greater witness participation

Local

Mayor Thurman Bartie resting, regaining strength, son says

Local

State of Education Luncheon moving to May; fundraising mission remains in action

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves school board approves $75k backstop repairs