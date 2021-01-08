expand
January 8, 2021

Troopers: Suspect on run crashes into trees, dies in fiery crash

By PA News

Published 3:16 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

At approximately 1 p.m. Friday , Texas Department of Public Safety troopers received a report of a single vehicle crash on U.S. 190 in Tyler County.

The crash occurred just east of CR 3550 and involved a stolen vehicle.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates a 2007 Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on U.S 190 at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the Dodge was reportedly fleeing from Woodville Police Department officers after the vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Houston.

In an attempt to allude police officers, the suspect tried to pass a vehicle to the right and lost control in the grass. The suspect was unable to regain control of the vehicle and skid across both the east and westbound traffic lanes of U.S. 190.

The vehicle continued off the roadway and struck several large trees before coming to rest.

The impact of the collision sparked a small vehicle fire, but was quickly extinguished by troopers.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Houston resident, was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Mark Anthony Johnson of Houston.

All information is preliminary as troopers continue investigate this fatal crash.

