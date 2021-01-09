expand
January 10, 2021

Port Arthur LNG donated $1,000 to help Port Arthur Independent School District teachers. (Courtesy photo)

Education Foundation distributes more than $10K to PAISD teachers

By PA News

Published 12:14 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

The Port Arthur Education Foundation awarded 15 Port Arthur Independent School District educators with grants, totaling more than $12,000 through its Innovative Teacher Grant Fall 2020 series.

The grants were delivered this week in the PAISD Central Administration Building.

Winners included: Yolanda Avery of Lincoln Middle; Elementary Math Supervisor Mary Anne LeBlanc; Michael Oliver and Monique Bienvenue of Memorial High; Special Education Supervisor Dr. Ella Williams; Rebecca Martinez, Taylor Edwards and Rochelle Bridges of Adams Elementary; Kaitlyn Calhoun, Winona Alfred and Alfredo M. Jimenez, of Tyrrell Elementary; Dequeen Elementary’s Christine Cavazos-Smith; Renate Clay and Joanna Moore of Port Acres Elementary; and Julie Guidry, Callie Sterling and Jamie Wilson of Port Acres Elementary.

The Foundation also announced additional funding that will go towards the grant fund.

Golden Triangle Emergency Center and Port Arthur LNG donated $1,000 each to assist teachers with worthy projects.

More than a dozen Port Arthur Independent School District educators receive Innovative Teacher Fall 2020 series grants. (Courtesy photo)

Golden Triangle Emergency Center donated $1,000 to assist Port Arthur teachers with worthy projects.

