expand
Ad Spot

January 10, 2021

Scholarship winner Megan Gayosso, second from left, is joined by LSCPA Vocational Nursing Coordinator Eursula Davis, LSCPA Director of Allied Health Shirley MacNeill and Stephanie Massey, Director of Nursing at GTEC. (Courtesy photo)

Golden Triangle awards 2 nursing scholarships

By PA News

Published 12:12 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

The paths for Megan Gayosso and Sarah McElduff to join the nursing field got a little easier this week as each were awarded scholarships from Golden Triangle Emergency Center-Port Arthur.

Golden Triangle Emergency Center-Port Arthur works with Lamar State College Port Arthur to encourage students with a proven academic record of excellence and a passion for healthcare to apply for scholarships.

Scholarship winner Sarah McElduff, second from right, is joined by LSCPA Director of Allied Health Shirley MacNeill, LSCPA Vocational Nursing Coordinator Eursula Davis and Stephanie Massey, Director of Nursing at GTEC. (Courtesy photo)

In order to ensure the community is supported by the highest caliber of healthcare professionals, Golden Triangle invests in future generations of stand-out students by offering the scholarship twice a year; fall and spring semester.

Gayosso of Nederland won the $250 Licensed Vocational Nurse scholarship.

McElduff of Port Arthur is the winner of the $500 Registered Nurse scholarship.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire

Port Neches-Groves soccer dreaming of state championship

Rap superstar Bun B talks about his class at RICE on hip hop & religion

Community rallying to help Nederland teenager battling brain tumor

Groves

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire

Groves

Port Neches-Groves soccer dreaming of state championship

Local

Rap superstar Bun B talks about his class at RICE on hip hop & religion

Local

Community rallying to help Nederland teenager battling brain tumor

Local

Vaccination eases PAPD detective’s mind due to vulnerable family members

Local

Pippa’s Closet Boutique succeeds by treating pets like family

Local

Will snow follow hurricane in Port Arthur? National Weather Service weighs in.

Local

Education Foundation distributes more than $10K to PAISD teachers

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Beaumont

Southeast Texas Food Bank appoints interim president/CEO

Local

Golden Triangle awards 2 nursing scholarships

Beaumont

Area construction president leading TX highway contractors association

Golf

PA-born Babe Zaharias receives posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom

Local

Port Arthur convenience store robbed at gunpoint Friday night

Local

Troopers: Suspect on run crashes into trees, dies in fiery crash

Local

ON THE MENU — Take a look inside Port Arthur’s brand new Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Beaumont

Jefferson County grand jury indictment lowlights include home burglary, evading arrest & felon with guns

Beaumont

Area man known as “Dollar Bill” shoots victim on 2 occasions for drug debt, faces life in prison

High School Sports

Memorial, PNG prepare for games after coronavirus break

High School Sports

Bulldogs soccer looking to “prove it on the field”

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas begins vaccinations for 1st responders

Local

What’s new for this weekend? How about snow.

Local

Mutated strain of COVID-19 confirmed near Southeast Texas

Local

Port Arthur hospital opens 3-tier COVID intake response