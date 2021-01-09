expand
Ad Spot

January 10, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR — U.S. status as beacon of democracy in peril

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

The United States was once a beacon of democracy for other countries to admire. Well, on Jan. 6 that beacon was destroyed by thugs and savages that follow Comrade Trump.

As I watch those thugs storm the Capital building, I said racism and hatred is alive and well in this country. I looked into the mob and I saw Confederate, Nazi and Klan flags everywhere.

My next question was where was security? When BLM marched they had the 5th Army out there guarding the building.

Make no mistake this fall squarely on the shoulders of Trump, and others like Ted Cruz, Randy Weber, and Brian Babin. I consider these people as traitors to their country.

I still can’t understand how Trumpers can support this thug. He calls people like me, a veteran, and active military personnel losers and suckers for serving our country. Yet when his country asked him to serve he acted like the cowardly lion.

I’m sure his boss, Putin, is sitting in the Kremlin and laughing at us. As for me I have Georgia on my mind.

The 4 years Trump occupied the oval office he spent 1 year on the golf course. This is the person who said he would be so busy that he would not have time for golfing.

Trump, you’re fired.

— Charles Brown, Port Arthur

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire

Port Neches-Groves soccer dreaming of state championship

Join Crime Stoppers in taking criminals off Southeast Texas streets

Rap superstar Bun B talks about his class at RICE on hip hop & religion

Groves

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire

Groves

Port Neches-Groves soccer dreaming of state championship

Editorials

Join Crime Stoppers in taking criminals off Southeast Texas streets

Local

Rap superstar Bun B talks about his class at RICE on hip hop & religion

Local

Community rallying to help Nederland teenager battling brain tumor

Local

Vaccination eases PAPD detective’s mind due to vulnerable family members

Local

Pippa’s Closet Boutique succeeds by treating pets like family

Local

Will snow follow hurricane in Port Arthur? National Weather Service weighs in.

Local

Education Foundation distributes more than $10K to PAISD teachers

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Beaumont

Southeast Texas Food Bank appoints interim president/CEO

Local

Golden Triangle awards 2 nursing scholarships

Beaumont

Area construction president leading TX highway contractors association

Golf

PA-born Babe Zaharias receives posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom

Local

Port Arthur convenience store robbed at gunpoint Friday night

Local

Troopers: Suspect on run crashes into trees, dies in fiery crash

Local

ON THE MENU — Take a look inside Port Arthur’s brand new Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Beaumont

Jefferson County grand jury indictment lowlights include home burglary, evading arrest & felon with guns

Beaumont

Area man known as “Dollar Bill” shoots victim on 2 occasions for drug debt, faces life in prison

High School Sports

Memorial, PNG prepare for games after coronavirus break

High School Sports

Bulldogs soccer looking to “prove it on the field”

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas begins vaccinations for 1st responders

Local

What’s new for this weekend? How about snow.

Local

Mutated strain of COVID-19 confirmed near Southeast Texas