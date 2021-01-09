expand
Ad Spot

January 10, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 28-Jan. 3

By PA News

Published 12:13 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3:

  • Alexander Boyd, 27, warrant other agency, possession of a controlled substance
  • Zachary Furr, 34, warrant other agency
  • Carlon Rollins, 28, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
  • Marcus Dorsey, 30, warrant other agency
  • Roberto Valencia Jr., 21, warrant other agency
  • Jason Fontenot, 36, possession of a controlled substance, warrant other agency
  • Trevor Cooper, 31, possession of a controlled substance

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3:

Dec. 28

  • An officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Avenue H.
  • A complainant reported terroristic threat of family/household – family violence in the 1800 block of Atlanta.
  • A complainant reported found property in the 2700 block of Highway 365.
  • A complainant reported harassment in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
  • Arrest of a subject for another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 1300 block of Avenue H.
  • An officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Avenue H.

Dec. 29

  • A complainant reported harassment in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
  • A detective arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of S Highway 69.
  • An officer made an arrest of a subject on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of N Twin City Highway.

Dec. 30

  • A complainant reported assault family violence in the 3000 block of Avenue G.
  • A complainant reported deadly conduct – discharge firearm in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
  • A officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Dec. 31

  • A complainant reported striking unattended vehicle in the 600 block of S 18th Street.
  • A complainant reported theft in the 900 block of S 22nd Street.
  • An officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 8200 block of Beauxart Garden Road.
  • An officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant and for possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of S 23rd Street.

Jan. 1

  • A complainant reported a robbery in the 100 block of S Highway 69.
  • An officer recovered stolen property in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.
  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 1400 block of Avenue E.
  • An officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 700 block of S 10th Street.

Jan. 2

  • A complainant reported assault – family violence in the 3300 block of Pine Lane.
  • A complainant reported assault family violence – impede breathing / circulation and terroristic threat of family – family violence in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
  • A complainant reported theft in the 100 block of N Memorial.
  • A complainant reported assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • An officer arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of N 7th Street.

Jan. 3

  • A complainant reported theft in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 1800 block of N 19th Street.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire

Port Neches-Groves soccer dreaming of state championship

Join Crime Stoppers in taking criminals off Southeast Texas streets

Rap superstar Bun B talks about his class at RICE on hip hop & religion

Groves

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire

Groves

Port Neches-Groves soccer dreaming of state championship

Editorials

Join Crime Stoppers in taking criminals off Southeast Texas streets

Local

Rap superstar Bun B talks about his class at RICE on hip hop & religion

Local

Community rallying to help Nederland teenager battling brain tumor

Local

Vaccination eases PAPD detective’s mind due to vulnerable family members

Local

Pippa’s Closet Boutique succeeds by treating pets like family

Local

Will snow follow hurricane in Port Arthur? National Weather Service weighs in.

Local

Education Foundation distributes more than $10K to PAISD teachers

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Beaumont

Southeast Texas Food Bank appoints interim president/CEO

Local

Golden Triangle awards 2 nursing scholarships

Beaumont

Area construction president leading TX highway contractors association

Golf

PA-born Babe Zaharias receives posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom

Local

Port Arthur convenience store robbed at gunpoint Friday night

Local

Troopers: Suspect on run crashes into trees, dies in fiery crash

Local

ON THE MENU — Take a look inside Port Arthur’s brand new Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Beaumont

Jefferson County grand jury indictment lowlights include home burglary, evading arrest & felon with guns

Beaumont

Area man known as “Dollar Bill” shoots victim on 2 occasions for drug debt, faces life in prison

High School Sports

Memorial, PNG prepare for games after coronavirus break

High School Sports

Bulldogs soccer looking to “prove it on the field”

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas begins vaccinations for 1st responders

Local

What’s new for this weekend? How about snow.

Local

Mutated strain of COVID-19 confirmed near Southeast Texas