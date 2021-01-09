Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 28-Jan. 3
The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3:
- Alexander Boyd, 27, warrant other agency, possession of a controlled substance
- Zachary Furr, 34, warrant other agency
- Carlon Rollins, 28, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
- Marcus Dorsey, 30, warrant other agency
- Roberto Valencia Jr., 21, warrant other agency
- Jason Fontenot, 36, possession of a controlled substance, warrant other agency
- Trevor Cooper, 31, possession of a controlled substance
Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3:
Dec. 28
- An officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Avenue H.
- A complainant reported terroristic threat of family/household – family violence in the 1800 block of Atlanta.
- A complainant reported found property in the 2700 block of Highway 365.
- A complainant reported harassment in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- Arrest of a subject for another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 1300 block of Avenue H.
- An officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Avenue H.
Dec. 29
- A complainant reported harassment in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- A detective arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of S Highway 69.
- An officer made an arrest of a subject on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of N Twin City Highway.
Dec. 30
- A complainant reported assault family violence in the 3000 block of Avenue G.
- A complainant reported deadly conduct – discharge firearm in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
- A officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
Dec. 31
- A complainant reported striking unattended vehicle in the 600 block of S 18th Street.
- A complainant reported theft in the 900 block of S 22nd Street.
- An officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 8200 block of Beauxart Garden Road.
- An officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant and for possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of S 23rd Street.
Jan. 1
- A complainant reported a robbery in the 100 block of S Highway 69.
- An officer recovered stolen property in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.
- A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 1400 block of Avenue E.
- An officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 700 block of S 10th Street.
Jan. 2
- A complainant reported assault – family violence in the 3300 block of Pine Lane.
- A complainant reported assault family violence – impede breathing / circulation and terroristic threat of family – family violence in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
- A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
- A complainant reported theft in the 100 block of N Memorial.
- A complainant reported assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- An officer arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of N 7th Street.
Jan. 3
- A complainant reported theft in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 1800 block of N 19th Street.