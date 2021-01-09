expand
Ad Spot

January 10, 2021

Director of Development Jimmy Sparks has been elevated to the role of Southeast Texas Food Bank interim president/CEO. Courtesy Photo

Southeast Texas Food Bank appoints interim president/CEO

By PA News

Published 12:13 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

To carry the organization through a transition period following the departure of former President/CEO Dan Maher for another Feeding America food bank position in Virginia, the Southeast Texas Food Bank has temporarily elevated Director of Development Jimmy Sparks to the role of interim president/CEO.

Sparks will also continue to retain his duties in leading the organization’s fundraising efforts.

Sparks has led the Food Bank’s fundraising efforts for more than three years. In addition to helping attract funding to support the Food Bank’s basic annual revenue requirements in excess of $4 million, Sparks has also been responsible for managing several extraordinary dimensions of fundraising necessary to help the Food Bank navigate a series of challenges, including Hurricane Harvey, Tropical Storm Imelda, COVID-19 and several natural disasters in 2020.

Following upon service in the Army and an undergraduate degree from Lamar University and a Masters’ degree in Public Administration from Texas Tech, Sparks’ professional experience includes service as executive director of the Hill Country University Center in Fredericksburg, Texas from 2005 – 2011 and fundraising roles with the Oak Bend Medical Center in Richmond, Texas and LifeShare Blood Centers throughout Southeast Texas.

“As our Search Committee continues to review and interview promising candidates for the President/CEO role, we are fortunate to have Mr. Sparks step in to lead the organization in an interim capacity,” said Jeff Oliverio, Southeast Texas Food Bank Board Chair.

“His knowledge of the organization and experience within it allows us to have short-term continuity in our operations as we consider the possible candidates best suited to providing the long-term leadership capability and strategic vision we know will be instrumental for the Food Bank to provide even stronger community impact in the future.”

The Southeast Texas Food Bank works with 90 partner non-profit agencies and more than 50 school partners to address food insecurity and related issues in eight counties of Southeast Texas.

During 2020, the Food Bank distributed enough food to provide more than 8.9 million meals to Southeast Texans and operated a handful of complementary support programs for children, seniors and underserved populations against the backdrop of responding to COVID-19 and natural disaster impacts across the region.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire

Port Neches-Groves soccer dreaming of state championship

Join Crime Stoppers in taking criminals off Southeast Texas streets

Rap superstar Bun B talks about his class at RICE on hip hop & religion

Groves

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire

Groves

Port Neches-Groves soccer dreaming of state championship

Editorials

Join Crime Stoppers in taking criminals off Southeast Texas streets

Local

Rap superstar Bun B talks about his class at RICE on hip hop & religion

Local

Community rallying to help Nederland teenager battling brain tumor

Local

Vaccination eases PAPD detective’s mind due to vulnerable family members

Local

Pippa’s Closet Boutique succeeds by treating pets like family

Local

Will snow follow hurricane in Port Arthur? National Weather Service weighs in.

Local

Education Foundation distributes more than $10K to PAISD teachers

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Beaumont

Southeast Texas Food Bank appoints interim president/CEO

Local

Golden Triangle awards 2 nursing scholarships

Beaumont

Area construction president leading TX highway contractors association

Golf

PA-born Babe Zaharias receives posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom

Local

Port Arthur convenience store robbed at gunpoint Friday night

Local

Troopers: Suspect on run crashes into trees, dies in fiery crash

Local

ON THE MENU — Take a look inside Port Arthur’s brand new Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Beaumont

Jefferson County grand jury indictment lowlights include home burglary, evading arrest & felon with guns

Beaumont

Area man known as “Dollar Bill” shoots victim on 2 occasions for drug debt, faces life in prison

High School Sports

Memorial, PNG prepare for games after coronavirus break

High School Sports

Bulldogs soccer looking to “prove it on the field”

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas begins vaccinations for 1st responders

Local

What’s new for this weekend? How about snow.

Local

Mutated strain of COVID-19 confirmed near Southeast Texas