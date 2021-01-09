expand
Ad Spot

January 10, 2021

Will snow follow hurricane in Port Arthur? National Weather Service weighs in.

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:15 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

The story told in Port Arthur is whenever there is a hurricane, there is a snowfall that follows.

The National Weather Service made that sound believable when announcing on Thursday that snow could be in the forecast for the region this weekend.

However, meteorologist Stacey Denson doesn’t exactly think Port Arthur and Mid-County residents should begin preparing any snowman-building routines.

“It looks like south of I-10, the likelihood of seeing anything is going to be real minimal,” she said. “I wouldn’t expect anything, maybe a little bit of sleet that would change over to a cold rain pretty quickly. I wouldn’t expect anything to stick.”

Denson said those well north of Beaumont may see some accumulation of snow that sticks Sunday night and melts Monday once the sun comes out and it gets warmer.

“I wouldn’t expect anything in Port Arthur,” Denson said.

As for the theory of hurricanes and snow being linked, Denson said, “No, that’s just an old wives’ tale that they say around here.”

It will be cold, though, with a low temperature expected to reach 35 degrees today and Sunday.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire

Rap superstar Bun B talks about his class at RICE on hip hop & religion

Community rallying to help Nederland teenager battling brain tumor

Vaccination eases PAPD detective’s mind due to vulnerable family members

Groves

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire

Local

Rap superstar Bun B talks about his class at RICE on hip hop & religion

Local

Community rallying to help Nederland teenager battling brain tumor

Local

Vaccination eases PAPD detective’s mind due to vulnerable family members

Local

Pippa’s Closet Boutique succeeds by treating pets like family

Local

Will snow follow hurricane in Port Arthur? National Weather Service weighs in.

Local

Education Foundation distributes more than $10K to PAISD teachers

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Beaumont

Southeast Texas Food Bank appoints interim president/CEO

Local

Golden Triangle awards 2 nursing scholarships

Beaumont

Area construction president leading TX highway contractors association

Golf

PA-born Babe Zaharias receives posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom

Groves

PNG soccer dreaming of state championship

Local

Port Arthur convenience store robbed at gunpoint Friday night

Local

Troopers: Suspect on run crashes into trees, dies in fiery crash

Local

ON THE MENU — Take a look inside Port Arthur’s brand new Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Beaumont

Jefferson County grand jury indictment lowlights include home burglary, evading arrest & felon with guns

Beaumont

Area man known as “Dollar Bill” shoots victim on 2 occasions for drug debt, faces life in prison

High School Sports

Memorial, PNG prepare for games after coronavirus break

High School Sports

Bulldogs soccer looking to “prove it on the field”

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas begins vaccinations for 1st responders

Local

What’s new for this weekend? How about snow.

Local

Mutated strain of COVID-19 confirmed near Southeast Texas

Local

Port Arthur hospital opens 3-tier COVID intake response