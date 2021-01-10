expand
Ad Spot

January 10, 2021

Area man killed in late-night Saturday crash, another sent to hospital

By PA News

Published 10:35 am Sunday, January 10, 2021

On Saturday at approximately 11 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on US 90, near Rice Field Road, in Jefferson County.

The preliminary DPS crash investigations indicates a 2019 Hyundai SUV was traveling eastbound on U.S. 90 when a 2002 Acura was traveling southbound on Rice Field Road.

The driver of the Acura failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and pulled into the path of the Hyundai, which struck the Acura in the passenger-side of the vehicle.

Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway.

Edgar Espinosa, 29, of Beaumont was the driver of the Acura and pronounced dead at the crash scene by Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

The driver of the Hyundai, 20-year-old Cameryn Vaughan of Beaumont, was taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Traffic lanes on US 90 were closed for more than two hours, but have since reopened to traffic.

All information is preliminary as troopers continue to investigate this fatal crash.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Driver unconscious after crashing into Port Arthur church

Texas announces COVID-19 vaccination hub providers for week of Jan. 11

Area man killed in late-night Saturday crash, another sent to hospital

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire

Local

Driver unconscious after crashing into Port Arthur church

Local

Texas announces COVID-19 vaccination hub providers for week of Jan. 11

Beaumont

Area man killed in late-night Saturday crash, another sent to hospital

Groves

Police: Groves man sets truck of ex-girlfriend’s new beau on fire

Groves

Port Neches-Groves soccer dreaming of state championship

Editorials

Join Crime Stoppers in taking criminals off Southeast Texas streets

Local

Rap superstar Bun B talks about his class at RICE on hip hop & religion

Local

Community rallying to help Nederland teenager battling brain tumor

Local

Vaccination eases PAPD detective’s mind due to vulnerable family members

Local

Pippa’s Closet Boutique succeeds by treating pets like family

Local

Will snow follow hurricane in Port Arthur? National Weather Service weighs in.

Local

Education Foundation distributes more than $10K to PAISD teachers

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Beaumont

Southeast Texas Food Bank appoints interim president/CEO

Local

Golden Triangle awards 2 nursing scholarships

Beaumont

Area construction president leading TX highway contractors association

Golf

PA-born Babe Zaharias receives posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom

Local

Port Arthur convenience store robbed at gunpoint Friday night

Local

Troopers: Suspect on run crashes into trees, dies in fiery crash

Local

ON THE MENU — Take a look inside Port Arthur’s brand new Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Beaumont

Jefferson County grand jury indictment lowlights include home burglary, evading arrest & felon with guns

Beaumont

Area man known as “Dollar Bill” shoots victim on 2 occasions for drug debt, faces life in prison

High School Sports

Memorial, PNG prepare for games after coronavirus break

High School Sports

Bulldogs soccer looking to “prove it on the field”