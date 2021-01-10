expand
January 10, 2021

(St. James Catholic Church)

Driver unconscious after crashing into Port Arthur church

By PA News

Published 4:19 pm Sunday, January 10, 2021

A vehicle crashed into a Port Arthur church Sunday morning, church leaders said, resulting in the driver being taken to the hospital.

“The young women who drove this vehicle is unconscious and was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont,” according to a social media post from St. James Catholic Church.

Officials said they were thankful for the response of the Port Arthur Police Department and Port Arthur Fire Department.

The bishop and the proper diocesan officials have been notified.

“The Parish Office-Rectory for the most part is okay with no damages to any of the offices or rooms,” the church said.

The church is located at 3617 Gulfway Drive.

(St. James Catholic Church)

